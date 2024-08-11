By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 14:29 • 1 minute read

Pedal power prevails: Alicante residents push for a car-free Parque Central. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

A recent council survey on the future Parque Central in Alicante revealed that 72.3 per cent of residents strongly support connecting the new park area with surrounding neighbourhoods through pedestrian and cyclist routes.

They prefer this approach over allowing motorised traffic on the main crossroads.

The park, planned to feature green spaces, new housing, and public areas between Avenida de Salamanca and Gran Vía, is designed with a focus on non-motorised transportation.

Extensive Engagement

Conducted in July, the survey saw participation from over 3,200 residents, making it the most extensive citizen engagement effort in the city’s history.

When asked about the best way to ensure connectivity between the park and adjacent neighbourhoods, nearly three-quarters of participants favoured minimising roadways that would fragment the park.

They preferred a design that emphasises pedestrian and cycling routes, allowing motorised traffic only on Gran Vía as a necessary structural element without disrupting the park’s continuity.

Contrasting Views

In contrast, 27.7 per cent of respondents supported an alternative that would permit more road traffic, allowing key nodes and green areas to be connected by both pedestrian and cycle routes while also enabling motorised vehicles to cross the park on main roads.

Councillor for Urban Planning, Rocío Gómez, highlighted the importance of public input in shaping Parque Central’s future.

She emphasised that the strong interest shown by Alicante residents will be pivotal as the project advances.