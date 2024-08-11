By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 14:46 • 2 minutes read

Prince George Credit: George, Prince of Wales, Facebook

As young students prepare for a new year in school, the Royal Couple contemplate Prince George´s future; unlike most other kids, the Prince will not be starting a new secondary school.

Which school will Prince George attend in September?

Recently turned 11, Prince George will not be attending a new secondary school like most kids, but will instead continue his studies at Lambrook School; the Berkshire preparatory school, educating children up to the age of 13, with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said to the Press that the school allows the Royal couple to feel secure about the safety of all their children at once; “The security…for these members of the Royal Family when they´re at school, is why Charlotte, Louis, and George are all at the same school at the moment.”

But as time moves forward, by the time Prince George turns 13, he will have to enroll in a new school. Deciding on the future institution will come with both challenges and advantages for the Royal family, as Seward said; “the world is their oyster in schools.”

The Royal expert explained; “(William and Kate) will have their choice of schools, and they can look at as many as they like, and they don´t actually have to make a choice nearly as early as anyone else would,” emphasizing; “no school is going to refuse to have them.”

School options for Prince George´s future

“Eton looks very likely,” stated Seward to the Press. Indeed, the Royal Couple and Prince George were spotted visiting Eton College together, reviewing the institution whose alumni include George Orwell, Boris Johnson, and no one other but Prince William and Prince Harry.

Both princes had broken the royal tradition of attending Gordonstoun, instead choosing Eton College. Prince Harry had previously said about his brother´s experience; “He deemed Eton some sort of holy shrine, a sacred temple.” Beyond being a generational choice, Eton College is just a seven-minute drive from the family´s Adelaide Cottage.

Seward suggested; “(Kate) probably doesn´t want him to go to boarding school at all, and it´s possible that he won´t,” but did emphasize that the Princess of Wales would take into consideration the proximity of the College.

Eton isn´t the only school considered by the Royal Family; the Royal couple was also spotted touring Kate´s old private school in Wiltshire, Marlborough College, twice in two months; one of the most prestigious mixed-sex schools in the country. Royal experts reported that the couple are also considering St Edward´s School and Oundle School.

In comparison, a term at these colleges is worth €19,466 in Eton, €18.296 in Marlborough, €18, 291 in St Edward´s, and €13,437 in Oundle. Seward highlighted that the decision “depends on exactly what kind of child George is and what would suit him.”

The second in line to the throne has always been described by the Press as “amiable,” and “popular” despite being rather “shy,” and has shown particular interest in sports and nature.