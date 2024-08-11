Summer nights with a difference

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 19:31 • 2 minutes read

An outdoor concert at sunset, Shutterstock

As the relentless summer sun begins to set and lose some of its heat, residents of Mallorca embrace the island´s charm.

Summer evenings in Mallorca can be the best part of the day. A stroll along the beach as the sun sets and the temperatures cool, feeling the sand between your toes and the warm water of the Mediterranean Sea lapping at your feet, or sipping a cocktail on the terrace of a local bar, enjoying some cool tunes and chattering with friends, can be perfect ways to relax. Even just sitting on the balcony or terrace of one´s own apartment or house with a cuppa, watching as the blue sky gradually fades to black, can be a moment to relax, observe and enjoy the paradise island in all its glory.

Summer with a difference

But if you are looking for something a bit different, why not head out and about and explore what the island has to offer.

There´s still one more opportunity to experience the glamour of The Sunset Market in Puerto Portals, which is being held for the last time this summer from 18:00 – 00:00 this Thursday August 15. Expect more than 20 stalls offering a selection of fashion, jewellery, art and decoration in this stunning location, accompanied by live music and children´s entertainment.

Outdoor cinema: a different way to enjoy the summer evenings

Los Dos Caballeros Winery (situated between Inca and Llubí) holds outdoor cinema events every other Thursday throughout the summer, showcasing popular films in English with Spanish subtitles. Still to come are Forrest Gump on August 22 and The Shawshank Redemption on September 5. Tickets can be obtained via Eventbrite and include a beanbag seat, popcorn and a glass of the vineyard´s own wine.

Summer music evenings with a difference

When seeking live music, the Deía International Music Festival (which has been running since 1978) holds classical concerts every Wednesday throughout the summer at Son Marroig Country House, as well as in other locations in Deia and Valledemosa such as Deía Church, the Miramar Monastery and the old estate of Archduke Louis of Hapsburg, with a mixture of soloists, groups and composers from both Spain and abroad. The festival offers an experience rich in culture, in one of the most beautiful areas of Mallorca.

If classical music isn´t a first choice, the yearly Sa Pobla Jazz Festival still has a couple of concerts planned before the season finishes on August 22, and can be a fun night out for all.

It´s always worth checking out planned events locally, you never know what you might find. On an island with so much diversity, there´s certain to be something to pique your interest.