By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 8:56 • 1 minute read

Sustainable soaking: Why Jacuzzis are the eco-friendly alternative. Image: Victoria Semko / Shutterstock.com.

Water conservation is increasingly vital, especially in areas like the Costa Blanca, where droughts are becoming more common.

Adopting sustainable practices is crucial, and jacuzzis, or hot tubs, offer a responsible alternative to traditional swimming pools.

Jacuzzis are a more water-efficient choice compared to conventional pools.

While pools require thousands of litres to fill, a jacuzzi uses only a fraction of that amount.

Sustainable Option

This significant reduction in water use makes jacuzzis a more sustainable option. They are also designed to minimise evaporation.

Thermal covers help keep water from evaporating quickly, maintaining water quality for longer.

Jacuzzis are versatile and suitable for various climates, providing comfort in both winter and summer.

Commitment to Sustainability

They offer a relaxing retreat throughout the year, whether you want to warm up during colder months or cool off in the heat.

Choosing a jacuzzi over a pool not only aligns with personal preferences but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainability.

With their lower water consumption, reduced evaporation, and decreased need for chemical treatments, jacuzzis are a responsible choice for enjoying water-based leisure while protecting the environment.