Sweden cuts development aid to Mali

By Linda Hall • Updated: 11 Aug 2024 • 10:29 • 1 minute read

BAMAKO: Sweden’s ambassador told to leave Mali’s capital Photo credit: CC/Arensond

Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden’s ambassador to Mali, was given 72 hours to leave the country on August 9 following a “hostile” statement from Stockholm.

Johan Forssell, minister for International Development, Cooperation and Trade, said on August 7 that the government would discontinue aid to Mali owing to its links with Moscow.

“You cannot support Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and at the same time receive hundreds of millions of crowns each year in development aid,” Forssell announced on X after Mali said it was cutting ties with Ukraine.

The decision to withdraw Mali’s aid was hardly a surprise, as the Stockholm government revealed in December 2023 that it intended to phase out development aid although humanitarian assistance would continue.

This was followed in June by the decision to close Sweden’s embassy in Mali’s capital, Bamako, by the end of 2024.

The tense relations between both countries is symptomatic of changes in the Sahel as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger – all military-led – switch allegiance from the West to Russia.

Sweden sent soldiers to the region in 2022 as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission and will eventually withdraw the 220 soldiers currently in Mali although other Western nations, including France, began recalling their troops from Mali in 2022.

These have since been replaced by mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group.