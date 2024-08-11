By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 16:15 • 1 minute read

Terrace transformation: Stylish design tips for a functional outdoor oasis. Image: Marjolein Hameleers / Shutterstock.com.

To make the most of your terrace, focus on selecting the right textiles, plants, lighting, and furniture to create a space that’s both stylish and functional.

Your terrace can become the central spot for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment.

Today, terraces are seen as an extension of your living space. Blending the terrace with its natural surroundings helps bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor areas.

Using natural materials and colours that reflect the landscape creates a seamless transition.

Air Quality

Plants are key to this approach, adding beauty and improving air quality.

Incorporating greenery is vital. Potted plants, vertical gardens, and green walls can turn your terrace into a lush, inviting space.

Choosing native and low-maintenance plants ensures your terrace stays vibrant year-round.

Versatility is also important. Opt for multifunctional furniture that saves space and adds practicality.

Built in Storage

Look for benches with built-in storage, adjustable tables, and folding chairs to maximise space while keeping style.

Durable materials are crucial for outdoor furniture. Aluminium, teak, and synthetic rattan are great choices because they withstand weather conditions and require minimal upkeep, ensuring your furniture lasts longer.

Paving

Paving is another key element in terrace design. It provides a foundation for the space and affects its durability and appearance.

Choosing the right paving materials can enhance the terrace’s visual appeal and functionality.