The Little Cuba Festival, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 16:17 • 1 minute read

Little Cuba cultural festival. Credit: Kamira, Shutterstock

Pequeña Cuba festival from August 15 to 17, in Torremolinos gives a little taste of Havana hosted by the local Cuban community.

More than 150 different nationalities live in Torremolinos and most of them have their cultures represented in one way or another. In terms of population, Cuba has more than its fair share of representatives. For that reason every year, the local Cuban association in conjunction with Torremolinos Council present ‘Pequeña Cuba’, a gastro/cultural Caribbean event with live music and entertainment, dancers, craft stalls, Cuban food and Cuban drinks.

Cuban folk costumes, exhibitions, workshops, traditional and folkloric dances of Cuba.

There will also be a parade with Cuban folk costumes, small exhibitions and workshops, sharing traditional and folkloric dances of Cuba. Being held at Oasis de la Playa on Bajondillo beach, the event, receives hundreds of local and international visitors every year who come to celebrate and enjoy the best the Caribbean island has to offer.

For the best in Cuban food, Mojitos, Cuba Libres, Piña Coladas, Salsa, Mambo and Chachachá, head down to Bajondillo beach. The party runs from noon to midnight, Thursday August 15 to the Saturday 17.