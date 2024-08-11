By Anna Ellis • Updated: 11 Aug 2024 • 8:57 • 2 minutes read

The luxurious allure of free-standing baths and washbasins. Image: ImageFlow / Shutterstock.com.

Beautiful bathing

Free-standing baths have become a symbol of luxury and style in modern bathrooms, adding both elegance and versatility.

Their design allows them to stand out as a focal point, transforming any bathroom.

A key feature of free-standing bathtubs is their flexibility in placement.

Unlike built-in tubs that are fixed to walls, free-standing baths can be placed anywhere in the room.

Whether beside a window, in a corner, under a skylight, or even in the centre, they create a striking visual effect.

Free-standing baths enhance a bathroom’s appearance with their independent design, which adds a touch of sophistication.

With various shapes and finishes available, they can be tailored to match your style and make a bold statement.

Installation is straightforward compared to built-in models since free-standing baths don’t require a support structure.

However, it’s crucial to ensure the floor can support the bathtub’s weight.

Comfort is another advantage of free-standing baths.

Many are designed to fit the body’s contours for a more comfortable experience, and deeper models allow for full immersion, making bath time more relaxing.

Available in a range of sizes and shapes, free-standing baths can fit different bathroom sizes and styles.

Whether you need a compact option for a smaller space or a luxurious model for a larger bathroom, there’s a free-standing bath to meet your needs and enhance your bathroom’s design.

A world of washbasins

When choosing a washbasin for your bathroom renovation or new build, consider these key factors to ensure it meets both your functional needs and design preferences:

The washbasin should complement your bathroom’s overall style, whether modern or traditional.

It needs to blend well with other elements to create a cohesive look.

Washbasins come in various materials like stone, ceramic, and solid surfaces, each offering different textures and finishes.

These materials can add unique character and contribute to the bathroom’s design theme.

Colour is another important factor. Washbasins are available in classic neutrals or bold hues such as blue, pink, green, and brown.

Your colour choice can either blend with the existing decor or stand out as a feature.

Consider the shape and size of the washbasin. Smaller basins are ideal for compact spaces, while larger ones can make a statement in bigger bathrooms.

The shape can range from elegant curves to minimalist lines, affecting the overall aesthetic.

Ensure that the taps and accessories, like towel rails and toilet paper holders, match the washbasin in style and finish.

This will contribute to a unified look and functionality.

Some washbasins offer integrated storage or can be paired with cabinetry for added organisation. This helps keep the bathroom tidy and functional.

Proper lighting around the washbasin can enhance its appearance and functionality.

Good lighting highlights the basin’s features and helps it become a focal point in the design.

There are various styles of washbasins, including built-in, countertop, pedestal, and inset models.