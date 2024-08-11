By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 20:46 • 1 minute read

Top Trees and Shrubs for a Stunning Costa Blanca Garden. Image: vallefrias / Shutterstock.com.

The Mediterranean climate is perfect for growing a variety of ornamental trees and shrubs.

The shrubs and trees can enhance the beauty of your garden while providing much-needed shade.

Olive Trees

Olive trees, though they can be quite pricey, are a favoured choice for many gardeners.

Even if they don’t bear fruit after being transplanted, their presence alone adds value to any garden.

Similarly, mulberry trees are an excellent option, especially in eastern and northeastern Spain, where they thrive in the local climate and offer substantial shade.

On the Costa Blanca, shrubs and plants can stand out.

Hibiscus and Bougainvillaea

Hibiscus, with its bright and bold colours, can bring life to your garden, while deep purple bougainvillaea cascading over a wall creates a dramatic visual effect.

In the warmest areas, bougainvillaea can even bloom during winter, adding colour to the cooler months.

For gardeners in the Costa Blanca’s cooler areas, there are also plenty of colourful options throughout the year.

Pansies are perfect for brightening up a winter window box, and in spring, primulas bring vibrant hues.

Daffodils and Hyacinths

Additionally, planting bulbs like daffodils and hyacinths, which are readily available at garden centres and supermarkets, can provide beauty before the summer heat arrives.

Geraniums, often seen on Spanish windowsills, are a staple in many gardens.

Along with pelargoniums, they can offer bright colours year-round if kept in a sheltered spot.

Another resilient plant, Lantana, known for its yellow flowers, can handle both heat and drought, making it a practical choice for gardens across the Costa Blanca.