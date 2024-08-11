Walking Torcal by light of the moon

By Adam Woodward • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 19:12 • 1 minute read

Walkers taking in views under the moon. Credit: Agencia de Medio Ambiente Andalucia

Under the light of the moon, the Torcal mountain reveals secrets not seen by day giving a different perspective on this area of outstanding natural beauty.

A guided tour of the Torcal of Antequera unveils a halo of intense mystery, and reveals ghostly whispers in the night with each step. The local guide explains how and why the Torcal of Antequera is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Walkers are taken on unmarked trail, (guide required) during the full moon to appreciate never before seen beauty that can only be appreciated after sundown near the town of Antequera. After welcoming walkers, the guides show them the natural space and explain the basic safety rules, as well as the route to be taken. The visit ends, after having coincided with the Ammonite Route, back at the meeting point. The circular trail is about 4km over uneven and rocky areas, and while it is not recommended for those with mobility issues, or very sedentary lifestyles, it is an interesting way to get in some evening exercise. Not recommended for children under 6.

The walk takes about 3 hours in total and starts off just before sunset, and returns back to base late at night. The guide makes several stops along the route to talk about the landscape (geology, flora, fauna, history the people in El Torcal). At one of these stops, there will be time for a light picnic.

Bookings cost €13.50, Children under 12 €11. Times vary, but tend to be around 8.15pm to 11:30pm in August. There are special rates for groups of 15 or more people. More info is available via email: reservas@torcaldeantequera.com. The next full moon is from August 16 until the 19.