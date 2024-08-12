By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 11:28 • 1 minute read

Los Hispanos celebrating their win against Slovenia for the bronze medal Credit: Comite Olimpico Español /fb

Los Hispanos competed for the bronze medal in handball on Sunday and will return to Spain victorious.

Last Friday, August 8, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Los Hispanos, the national handball team of Spain, took an unfortunate loss against Germany, but the team never stopped fighting for what would have been the eighteenth medal for Spain.

Los Hispanos, Spain’s national handball team, compete for the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Taking the defeat in stride and maintaining their motivation, Los Hispanos went through to the bronze medal match between Spain and Slovenia, who lost their chance at the final to Denmark.

The bronze medal match was a tight game between the two, consistently staying between one or two goals off each other, however, the Spaniards came out on top, finishing the game 23-22 to Spain.

Agustin Casado Marcelo remains a leading role in the national team

The Almeria native, Agustin Casado Marcelo, has been a solid pillar for the national team this Olympics, putting in incredible performances each time and this time was no different.

At the semi-finals, Agustin showed his determination and commitment to the team with a final-moment shot and for the bronze medal match he played with the same passion, however, this time coming out on top.

Originally from Carboneras, the 28-year-old centre-back has not lost momentum once during this competition, and brought it all for the bronze medal match, scoring three goals for his team and securing his first Olympic medal; Casado had already won a silver medal at the 2022 European Championships and bronze at the 2023 World Championships

“It is important for our sport, for many players who could win a medal for the first time” said Los Hispanos coach, Jordie Ribera, adding “I have no words to describe what we have been working on since June 19.”

Agustin Casado will return to his hometown a proud Olympic medallist – a leap further into his career – and his town will surely be proud of him.

