Banksy´s latest artwork of a cat was removed hours after being unveiled, to the sound of booing crowds in Cricklewood, north-west London.

At least 50 people gathered in Cricklewood, watching the artwork of the cat being dismantled by three men. The men stated that they were “hired” by a “contracting company” to take down the billboard for “safety reasons”.

The artwork portrayed a large black cat stretching out its body on an old, empty advertising billboard. Hours after Banksy confirmed that the image was his in an Instagram post, crowds gathered from across London to see the Cricklewood cat, just as it was beginning to be dismantled by the three men.

The removal was briefly paused by the police who checked the contractors for approval to remove the artwork, which was proven as they proceeded. A man who only wanted to give his name as Marc, also attended the scene, presenting himself as the contractor.

He stated that they initially planned to remove the artwork on Monday but decided to do it sooner in case someone “rips it down and leaves it unsafe.” He also said; “We´ll store that bit (the artwork) in our yard to see if anyone collects it but if not it´ll go in a skip. I´ve been told to keep it careful in case he wants it.”

Lia Colacicco, a member of the NorthWestTwo Residents Association told the Press she offered to look after the Banksy for the owners of the billboard once it was taken town. Chairwoman of the association, Carol Reeman also commented; “This is Cricklewood, this is our Banksy. You can´t even enjoy it for the whole day before someone wanted to take it down.”

Banksy´s artwork of a cat isn´t the first to be removed

Banksy´s latest animal-themed collection, including artworks of elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, and a goat, has been effectively lighting up the days of residents who come across it, breathing in the freshness of light-hearted art, which at the time of consistently bad news, brings a smile to a face.

Yet, the cat artwork is now the second piece within a week to be removed after just being revealed. A painting of a wolf howling on a satellite dish was removed from a roof in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was spotted. According to a witness, the artwork was similarly dismantled by three men.

The witness said; “It´s a great shame we can´t have nice things and it´s a shame it couldn´t have lasted more than an hour.” Statement from the Metropolitan Police wrote; “Police were called to Edgware Road, NW2, shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, August 10 to reports of a large crowd near a Banksy artwork on a billboard. Contractors, on behalf of the owner of the billboard, told officers they had been authorised to remove the board as it was unsafe.”