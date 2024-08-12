By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 21:16 • 1 minute read

The Bodega Gonzalo Beltrán, in Ronda town. Credit: Bodega Gonzalo Beltrán

There are an abundance of great wines that come from Ronda and the Tajo valley, and as well, great wine tasting experiences to be had.

The recommendation for this week is the Bodega Gonzalo Beltrán at Finca Nogalera, right next door to Ronda town, and right on the banks of the river Guardalevín.

Traditional, organic and biodynamic wines

These are wines produced using organic farming and a traditional biodynamic criteria, in respectfully cultivated vineyards and with pampered fruit. The producers use the Moon and the Stars indicate the best days to manipulate the ground and the vines, and to know exactly when to harvest. Their 100% manual and natural work, makes for a very beautiful vineyard to visit.

At La Nogalera Estate the farm has been linked to the Beltrán family since the 19th Century. It used to be an irrigated orchard with fruit trees, and with a historical and traditional cultivation system.

2 red wines, 2 whites and tapas

On the tour of the vineyard which promises to provide unforgettable images of a historic place and ends with a guided tasting. The tours include a 90-minute tour of the Finca, with a tasting of their wines: 2 reds and 2 whites, accompanied by local tapas products.

They put in a lot of attention to detail here, making a day out in Ronda something special, especially with friends. A tour and tasting costs just €30 per person. Bookings can be made online.