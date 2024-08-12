Call on councils to help stop speeding jet skis

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 12 Aug 2024 • 9:25 • 1 minute read

Italian police with patrol jet skis Credit: Danny Iacob - Shutterstock

The Andalusian Motorboating Federation has requested the presence of local police forces along the coast to help clamp down on speeding jet skis.

Eduardo Botías, head of the association, spoke in the wake of the tragic death of a 7-year-old Marbella boy who was killed when the jet ski he was passenger on, hit a wave and turned over because of the speed its driver was going at. He went on to say that safety can always be improved, but in the case of this tragic accident in Marbella waters, that kind of action ‘cannot be solved’, hinting at the recklessness of the adult driving the jet ski.

Speeding jet skis out of local police jurisdiction

He pointed out that the main imprudences of jet ski users was the failure to respect navigation rules beyond 100 meters from the beach and therefore out of Local Police jurisdiction. The motorboating sector has a ‘strict sanctioning regime’ and yet some continue to not comply with the law because legally local police can do little.

Call on local authorities to help

Central government has jurisdiction in matters of maritime surveillance, and more concretely, it is the Guardia Civil who is responsible for watching over maritime law compliance, but Botías suggested, that local police could do more too. He said ‘the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil and Customs are doing their best, but they do not have sufficient resources to be able to watch over the entire coastline’, which is why he has requested ‘not only at the regional level, but also that the municipalities do their utmost to protect citizens using the sea off their coastlines’.

He mentioned as an example, east coast towns such as Cartagena, Torrevieja or La Manga del Mar Menor where local police have jet skis to keep an eye on sea traffic and where the accident rate has dropped significantly.