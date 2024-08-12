Catch the Perseids in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Stargaze Perseids in Murcia Area
Image: Shutterstock/ AstroStar
THE summer months are a great time for stargazers, as the Perseid meteor shower becomes visible from late July through mid-August. This annual event is caused by fragments from the Swift-Tuttle comet burning up as they enter Earth’s atmosphere.
For those in the Murcia Region, there are several ideal spots to observe the shower. To get the best view of the Perseids in the Murcia Region, consider heading to a location away from city lights and light pollution in general. Ideal spots include rural areas or high vantage points like:
For the best viewing experience, find a comfortable spot with an unobstructed view of the sky. Lie down on a blanket or reclining chair to avoid neck strain and allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Peak viewing is usually around midnight, but meteors can be seen throughout the night.
Avoid using bright lights, as they can interfere with your night vision. With a bit of preparation, you can enjoy the Perseid meteor shower and its spectacular displays.
To enhance your meteor-watching experience, consider bringing the following:
