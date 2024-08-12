Costa Blanca South: News in Brief.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 16:21 • 1 minute read

Firefighters rescue a trapped dog. Image: Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

Not all heroes wear capes.

On August 10, the Alicante Provincial Fire Service responded to a call for help in Callosa de Segura, where a small dog was trapped in a deep irrigation channel on Camino Millanares.

Firefighters skilfully used ropes to descend into the channel and reach the stranded dog.

They then fitted the dog with a special harness and carefully lifted it to safety.

A brigade spokesman reported, “The little dog was in good condition despite the ordeal it had been through.”

Starry stroll

San Fulgencio would like to remind visitors and residents that registration for the Nighttime Ecotourism Walking Route on August 17 is now open.

Participants will meet at the Plaza de la Constitución in the centre of San Fulgencio at 8:30 PM.

In collaboration with Astoingeo, the Astronomy Association of the University of Alicante, (UA) the walking route will include an exploration of the night skies.

To register for the walk head to the link: shorturl.at/gvHJT

Green gains

Attention gardeners in Castalla and the surrounding areas!

Castalla Town Hall has confirmed that you can now turn your organic waste into useful compost with its free home composting programme, offered in partnership with the CREA Waste Consortium.

Sign up to get your home composter at no cost by visiting creacompost.org.

Composting is a natural process where organic materials break down with the help of oxygen, creating nutrient-rich compost.

This compost is a great, odour-free fertilizer for your plants.

To avoid problems like bad smells and pests, start composting with plant-based materials rather than animal waste.

This programme is available to residents in Castalla and surrounding areas, including Bañeres de Mariola, Benejama, Biar, Campo de Mirra, Cañada, Elda, Monóvar, Onil, Petrer, Pinoso, Salinas, Sax, and Villena.

The aim is to encourage home recycling of organic waste, turning it into natural fertiliser and reducing the environmental impact of waste management.