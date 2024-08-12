By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

Elche’s epic rice feat: 2,500 portions of tradition served up. Image: Esto es Elche / Facebook.

On August 10, Elche’s Paseo de la Estación witnessed an extraordinary culinary feat.

Crowds were entertained with the preparation of the world’s largest rice dish, showcasing the city’s renowned tradition of rice with crust.

The colossal creation involved 90 kilos of rice, 1,080 eggs, 120 litres of water, and 130 kilos of meat and sausage.

The event drew massive crowds from early morning, eagerly queuing to sample the free dish.

Impressive Feat

The impressive feat produced 2,500 portions of giant rice with crust, complemented by another giant paella serving an additional 1,500 diners.

In addition to the giant dish, a cooking competition featured 19 local culinary teams.

Elche Challenge

The challenge was to prepare the traditional Elche rice with crust while adhering strictly to the original recipe, avoiding variations such as garrafon or lemon zest.

Each dish was judged anonymously by the presidents of the competing teams to ensure fairness.

Despite the 33-degree heat, festival-goers enjoyed the communal atmosphere, coming together to celebrate both the competition and the culinary tradition.

Perfect Texture

The main challenge for chefs was achieving the perfect texture without burning the top layer of the rice, a task complicated by the use of firewood, specifically vine shoots and olive wood, to create the necessary embers for cooking.