By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 9:09 • 1 minute read

Elda's Tourist Office shines: Renewed Q for Quality boosts prestige. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

The Tourist Information Office in Elda has successfully renewed its Q for Tourist Quality mark.

The Tourist Quality mark is a prestigious certification awarded by the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE).

This achievement highlights the office’s commitment to excellence, as it first received this recognition in May 2011.

Excellence Guarantee

The Q for Tourist Quality is Spain’s most important guarantee of excellence for tourist companies and services.

To earn this certification, the office had to pass a rigorous audit evaluating various aspects, including customer service, internal management, and tourist promotion.

This quality seal not only enhances the office’s prestige and serves as a powerful promotional tool, but also assures visitors of the high standards of service and information they can expect.

Public Subsisdies

Having the Q mark also facilitates access to certain public subsidies at regional, national, and European levels.

For example, Elda’s recent success in securing a €3 million EU grant from Next Generation Fund – intended for the rehabilitation of Elda castle and its surrounding urban area – was partly influenced by the city’s possession of this quality certification.

Tourism Projects

Similarly, the Q mark has played a role in obtaining funds for sustainable tourism projects in the city.

Currently, out of more than 90 tourist offices in Alicante province, 19 hold this distinctive mark, which contributes to positioning Spain as a leading quality destination globally.