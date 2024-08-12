By Anna Akopyan • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 11:19 • 2 minutes read

Tom Cruise with the Olympic flag Credit: Olympics, X

Hollywood star Tom Cruise took a breath-taking jump at the Olympics closing ceremony on August 11 as he handed over the Games to the next host, movie-star hub, Los Angeles.

As the Olympic crowd stood enchanted by H.E.R´s soulful performance of the US anthem, gasps and cheers flooded the venue when Tom Cruise´s figure was spotted at the top of the Stade de France; the country´s largest stadium. The 62-year-old actor performed a stunt that seemed right out of Mission Impossible, as he took a death-defying jump from the top of the Stade onto the stage.

Greeted by LA Mayor Karen Bass, who handed over the Olympic flag to Cruise, the actor hopped onto a motorcycle with the flag in tow, wearing a Top Gun leather jacket, and rode out of the stadium down the Paris streets. Cruise drove towards a plane, as a pre-recorded segment of him parachuting out of the aircraft was screened, showing the actor land right by the Hollywood sign.

Touched down in LA, Cruise attached the iconic Olympic rings to the Hollywood sign, officially marking the end of the Paris 2024 Games and charging the world with the excitement for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise takes a break from Mission Impossible to attend the Olympics

Tom Cruise was spotted multiple times at this year´s Olympics, as he attended the opening ceremony and some of the competitions, alongside stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande, and Steven Spielberg. Just a day before the opening, on July 26, Cruise was declared a Knight of the Legion of Honour by France´s culture minister Rachida Dati. The title represents one of France´s most prestigious awards and has been given to film legends like Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese.

Currently filming Mission Impossible 8, Cruise may have been inspired by his character when scheming his Olympic stunt. Mission Impossible 8, exploring Ethan Hunt´s life full of espionage and secrets, will launch on May 23, 2025.

Tom Cruise and other Hollywood legends; next Olympics in LA

The last time Los Angeles hosted the Olympics was in 1984, when Prince topped global charts and Team US won the majority of the gold medals. The 2028 Games promise to be something special, taking place in the glamourous film-star centre.

“We do have Hollywood, so I expect a lot of magical opportunities, which might begin at the closing ceremony,” said the LA mayor to the Press. The world´s most elite sporting event held in a city of movie stars is bound to be as cinematic as Tom Cruise´s dramatic stunt.

The 2028 Games have already launched their website, on which they stated that the future event, “reflects the bounty of existing world-class venues in LA, offering the best possible experience.” Five sports will return or debut in the Olympics in 2028, including lacrosse, flag football and squash, baseball, and softball. The Games will be held from July 14 until July 30, 2028.