Hot summer for Axarquía hotel bookings

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 15:56 • 2 minutes read

Axarquía Hotels Excel This Summer Image: Shutterstock/ Mazur Travel

HOTEL occupancy on the eastern coast of Axarquía hit over 82 per cent in July. According to the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), August is looking even better, with predictions nearing 88 per cent.

July Sees Strong Hotel Occupancy Rates in Axarquía

Aehcos shared that hotels in Málaga province saw an occupancy rate of 86.66 per cent in July. This is a slight improvement from July 2023, which had 84.63 per cent. International tourists made up 70 per cent of this, while local tourists were 30 per cent.

Aehcos President Cautions About Future Booking Trends

José Luque, the president of Aehcos, mentioned that this rise in occupancy is great news for the hotel sector. But he’s also a bit worried about the slowdown in future bookings from the national market. This cautious trend means they need to be careful with their predictions for the coming months, though they’re still hopeful for a good summer season.

Axarquía’s Hotel Industry Predictions

In July, Benalmádena topped the charts with a 95.18 per cent occupancy rate, followed by Torremolinos at 93.93 per cent and Mijas at 91.15 per cent. For August, overall occupancy is expected to be slightly lower at 85.39 per cent, but last-minute bookings could boost these numbers. Looking ahead to September, Aehcos predicts an occupancy rate of 82.82 per cent.

Final Thoughts

As the summer season continues to unfold, the strong hotel occupancy rates in Axarquía reflect a vibrant tourism market bolstered by international visitors. While July’s figures were promising, the optimistic projections for August suggest a thriving peak season, underscoring the region’s appeal as a top travel destination.

However, the cautious note from Aehcos about potential slowdowns in future bookings reminds us of the dynamic nature of the tourism industry. Hoteliers and stakeholders should remain adaptable and proactive in their strategies to maintain momentum.

For travelers planning to visit Axarquía, it’s advisable to book accommodations early to secure the best rates and availability, especially given the high demand during this busy period. Meanwhile, local businesses and tourism operators can take advantage of the current surge to enhance their services and capitalize on the influx of visitors.

Overall, Axarquía’s hospitality sector is poised for a robust summer, with potential for a strong finish to the season. Staying informed and prepared will be key to navigating the evolving landscape of tourism in the region.

For more Axarquia news and events click here