By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 20:17
• 1 minute read
Luis Fonsi performed in the bullring of Almeria on Sunday
Credit: Luis Fonsi /fb
Luis Fonsi graced the Almeria bull ring last weekend during his “25 years Tour”.
Luis Alfonso Rodriguez Lopez-Cepera, known by his stage name Luis Fonsi, came to Almeria on Sunday, August 11, as part of his 25 Years Tour, creating an unforgettable night for all who went.
The Puerto Rican singer is known for his soulful and dance-oriented songs, most notably his viral song “Despacito” released in 2017 and later remixed with Justin Beiber, becoming the number-one song in the United States.
At 10 pm, Sunday night, the bullring of Almeria opened its doors to the Latin music star, marking the debut of the international artist performing on the city’s stage.
This live performance was supported by the Siente La Plaza label, an initiative that seeks to boost cultural activity in the city with sporting, art and cultural events in the city’s exceptional venue, the Bullring.
The bullring was full to the brim with die-hard fans, with many holding signs dedicated to Fonsi and one lucky fan catching the musician’s guitar pick.
After his performance, Luis Fonsi celebrated and thanked Almeria on social media, saying “Full house, full heart… Thank you Almeria, I have no words”.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.