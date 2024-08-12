By Harry Sinclair • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 20:17 • 1 minute read

Luis Fonsi performed in the bullring of Almeria on Sunday Credit: Luis Fonsi /fb

Luis Fonsi graced the Almeria bull ring last weekend during his “25 years Tour”.

Luis Alfonso Rodriguez Lopez-Cepera, known by his stage name Luis Fonsi, came to Almeria on Sunday, August 11, as part of his 25 Years Tour, creating an unforgettable night for all who went.

Luis Fonsi singer of the hit song “Despacito” arrived in Almeria’s Bullring

The Puerto Rican singer is known for his soulful and dance-oriented songs, most notably his viral song “Despacito” released in 2017 and later remixed with Justin Beiber, becoming the number-one song in the United States.

At 10 pm, Sunday night, the bullring of Almeria opened its doors to the Latin music star, marking the debut of the international artist performing on the city’s stage.

Siente La Plaza seeks to boost cultural activity in Almeria

This live performance was supported by the Siente La Plaza label, an initiative that seeks to boost cultural activity in the city with sporting, art and cultural events in the city’s exceptional venue, the Bullring.

The bullring was full to the brim with die-hard fans, with many holding signs dedicated to Fonsi and one lucky fan catching the musician’s guitar pick.

After his performance, Luis Fonsi celebrated and thanked Almeria on social media, saying “Full house, full heart… Thank you Almeria, I have no words”.