Marbella entrepreneur to jump from 25,000ft

12 Aug 2024

1. USAF HALO jump skydiving Credit: Staff Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock, Wikipedia

Marbella entrepreneur Pancho Campo will the first Spaniard over 60 to do the Halo skydive, and he’s doing it for a good cause.

On August 15, Pancho Campos, Marbella businessman, plans to skydive to raise awareness of the increase in cases of school bullying recorded in Europe, according to latest World Health Organisation data. According to the WHO’s latest report, 1 in 6 European teenagers suffers harassment on social networks.

Pancho Campo has promoted this initiative through the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Planeta Futuro. The preparation of his feat is already being broadcast through his social networks to reach out to young people.

Jumping from 25,ooo ft at 500 km/h

The businessman will jump from an altitude of 25,000 feet (7.65 kilometers) on the outskirts of the Danish town of Herning, as reported in a press release. The type of parachute jump that he will perform is called HALO (High-altitude low-opening). This type of jump is considered one of the most dangerous, since when jumping from such an altitude, the parachutist needs to use sophisticated oxygen equipment to prevent hypoxia. During the descent he will face temperatures as low as -40º and will reach, in free fall, a speed close to 500 km/h.

Importance of protecting the mental health of future generations

‘I want to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the mental health of future generations, helping them face their fears and manage their anxiety and stress,’ he said. Campo believes that facing fears is ‘one of the first challenges that every young person must overcome to achieve their goals.’ Campos’ own family has suffered at the hands of child bullying.

According to the recent WHO report, school bullying has remained stable since 2018, while cyber bullying has increased significantly, in no small part because of the hyperconnectivity of adolescents to the Internet. According to this study, 3% of 15-year-old boys and girls in Spain claim to have suffered harassment at school at least two or three times a month.