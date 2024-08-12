News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 3 minutes read

Fewer Wildfires Thanks to Infomur Image: Shutterstock/ Fabrizio Maffei

Murcia Sees Fewer Wildfires

THIS summer, the Plan Infomur has responded to 21 wildfires in the Region of Murcia, three fewer than in the same period last year. The coordination, monitoring, and firefighting team, which operates from June 1 to September 30, involves over 450 personnel daily to ensure maximum effectiveness. Enhanced resources this year include more Civil Protection volunteer pairs, an additional rapid response unit, and a forest brigade with double the members.

Notably, two major fires this summer impacted over 24 hectares combined. The plan, which remains active year-round, has increased its budget by 36 per cent for mobile surveillance, emphasising the critical role of early detection in fire prevention and control.

Foreign Language Boost

STARTING next school year, 44 schools in the Region of Murcia will join new foreign language improvement and enrichment programs offered by the Department of Education and Vocational Training. These programs aim to increase the amount of time students spend learning their first foreign language, from early childhood through to high school.

Schools can choose from several available programs: improvement, which includes bilingual and multilingual options, and enrichment.

The goal is to enhance the quality of bilingual education by aligning schools with the most suitable foreign language program. This expansion will help students develop better language skills.

In primary education, the improvement program will involve teaching certain subjects in a foreign language, while secondary education will see a 50 per cent increase in foreign language class time and additional support from language assistants. The enrichment programs will also boost language exposure in early childhood, primary, and secondary education, benefiting 212 schools.

Free Bike Repair Stations

THE City Council of Cartagena has launched three new bike repair stations across the municipality to assist cyclists, e-scooter users, and others with on-the-go repairs. These stations are strategically placed at three locations: outside the Palacio de Deportes in Cartagena, next to the Consorcio building in La Manga, and adjacent to the Local Police station in Cabo de Palos.

Each station offers free access to a range of tools, including a multi-valve pump, screwdrivers, Torx and Allen wrenches, adjustable wrenches, and tire levers. Additionally, the stations are equipped with padded bars for securely hanging bikes and QR codes that link to instructional videos on how to use the facilities.

These new installations aim to support the local cycling community and enhance the convenience of maintaining bikes, scooters, baby strollers, and wheelchairs.

Los Alcázares Offers Free Sunscreen

LOS Alcázares has launched the ‘Enjoy the Sun Responsibly’ campaign to promote sun safety among beachgoers. María José Benzal, Councillor for Civil Protection, introduced the initiative at Carrión Beach, highlighting the importance of sun protection. As part of the campaign, the municipal Civil Protection service has installed free factor 50 sunscreen dispensers at each aid station on the town’s beaches. These dispensers are available from 11 am to 7 pm during the summer season.

Alongside the dispensers, informative tips are provided to help bathers avoid sun-related health issues. The advice includes avoiding peak sun hours, choosing appropriate sunscreen, and taking extra care with children and sensitive skin areas. Benzal emphasised the campaign’s goal: to ensure everyone can enjoy the beach safely and responsibly, without risking their health.

MABS Mazarron Seeks Volunteers

MABS Mazarron, a key charity supporting cancer patients, is reaching out for volunteers to assist with essential services. The organization needs help maintaining its fleet of vehicles, including checking oil, tyres, screen wash, and fuel levels, and ensuring they remain clean and tidy.

Beyond vehicle upkeep, MABS Mazarron is also looking for volunteers in other roles such as administration, driving, shop work, and fundraising. These roles are crucial to the organization’s operations and greatly benefit the people they support.

So far this year, MABS Mazarron volunteers have been busy. They have helped with 608 appointments, provided 544 translation services, and facilitated 192 drives.

Those interested in making a difference can contact MABS Mazarron by email at mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org or call 634 362 954. Volunteering with MABS offers a rewarding opportunity to support those facing cancer and contribute to a vital community service.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here