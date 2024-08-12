Parade of the Kings to open Malaga Fair

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 23:08 • 1 minute read

Parade of the Kings to open the Feria de Malaga (2016) Credit: Asociación Cultural Zegrí, Facebook.

Expected to be bigger than ever, the most momentous party of the year in Malaga province starts up this Friday August 16.

There are due to be some family-friendly and visually dazzling elements to look out for at this years fair that will make this ‘Feria’ a little more special than usual. The spectacular Catholic King’s parade is making a come back for the first time since before the pandemic.

Taking centre stage through the historic centre of the city, the parade, meant to mark the official start of the summer fair with the arrival of the Catholic Kings. At least 200 people are expected to participate in the colourful costumed parade on Friday August 16 starting at 8pm, everyone dressed in typical 15th Century clothing to symbolise the retaking of Spain from the Moors.

Colourful parade and handing over key to the city

As a traditional representation of the Reconquest, two parades beginning at the Plaza de la Merced and Calle Alcazabilla, march in direction of la Plaza de la Aduana, both starting out at around 8.15. When both parades meet at Plaza de la Aduana, there will be a ceremonial handing over of the key to the city. This should be a truly visual feast for everyone.

The parade then continues through the historic city centre streets leaving just enough time to enjoy some dinner before the big light show begins. For a good restaurant, pre-booking is a must this night.

At 10 to midnight, over at Malaga Port, organisers have programmed a massive drone light show visible from all over the city, and then followed by a thrilling fireworks display.

If you are planning going, parking will be virtually impossible, look be sure to check out public transport options, many of which will be running all night.