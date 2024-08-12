By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 19:21 • 1 minute read

Aspe’s new car park on Calle Gegorio Rizo. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

Aspe has inaugurated a new parking facility in the town centre, aiming to enhance accessibility and convenience for both residents and visitors.

Situated on Calle Gregorio Rizo, this new parking area spans over 1,000 square metres and provides 30 parking spaces.

This project aligns with Aspe’s ongoing efforts to improve access to the town centre and bolster local commerce.

Practical Solution

The newly opened parking area is expected to offer a practical solution for those needing to park their vehicles in the city centre.

Aspe’s mayor, Antonio Puerto, expressed his satisfaction with the project, stating, “We are delighted to offer this new parking facility in the heart of our town.”

“We understand how crucial it is for both residents and visitors to have a convenient and accessible place to park, especially in such a central location as Calle Gregorio Rizo.”

Improving Infrastructure

The mayor added: “We will continue to work towards improving the infrastructure and services in our city.”