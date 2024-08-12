Queen Letizia’s mother relocates to Los Belones

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 12 Aug 2024 • 17:52 • 2 minutes read

New Chapter: Royalty in Los Belones Image: X/ @alejandropntj

PALOMA Rocasolano, the mother of Queen Letizia of Spain, has made a significant life change by moving from Madrid to Cartagena. She’s now living in Los Belones, a town known for its sizable English community. This move is largely to be closer to her partner, Marcus Brandler, a British businessman with ties to both Spain and the UK.

A Fresh Start: Paloma Rocasolano Relocates from Madrid to Cartagena

In Los Belones, Paloma and Marcus have settled into the local scene. They’re often spotted visiting the town’s butcher, a hair salon, and relaxing at Las Mulas beach. The couple first went public at the 2022 Princess of Asturias Awards, where they attended as a couple.

Marcus Brandler: The British Businessman Integrating into Spanish Life

Brandler is the president of Tillbrook Products, a family business involved in the trade of tea, coffee, cocoa, and spices. Over the past five years, he’s spent more time in Spain, becoming an integral part of the Rocasolano family. Queen Letizia and her sister Telma warmly welcomed him, and he even organized a surprise 70th birthday party for Paloma.

Local Amenities and Lifestyle in Los Belones

Shopping and Dining

Los Belones offers a delightful array of local shops, restaurants, and cafes that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Dining options include charming local eateries where one can enjoy Mediterranean cuisine, fresh seafood, and tapas. Popular spots might include family-run restaurants and cafes that offer both local and international dishes, providing a variety of dining experiences right at the heart of Los Belones.

Recreational Activities

The lifestyle in Los Belones is complemented by a range of recreational activities suitable for all interests. Situated close to the Mar Menor, the area is perfect for beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts. The Mar Menor is just 2 km away and features popular coastal towns like Islas Menores, Mar de Cristal, and Los Nietos. The nearby Cabo de Palos and La Manga del Mar Menor are also within a short drive, offering additional beach experiences and beautiful sea views.

For golf enthusiasts, La Manga Club Resort, located just over 3 km from Los Belones, provides a prestigious golf course along with excellent hospitality services. The resort’s facilities are a great option for both casual and serious golfers looking to enjoy a round in a scenic setting.

Nature lovers will appreciate the nearby natural spaces such as the Parque Regional de Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas, and Peña del Águila. These areas offer hiking trails, stunning landscapes, and opportunities to experience the region’s diverse flora and fauna. Calblanque, in particular, is only about 5 minutes from Los Belones and is known for its unspoiled beauty and tranquil environment.

Local cultural events and community gatherings provide opportunities to immerse oneself in the local culture and meet new people. These might include local festivals, markets, and social events that reflect the rich traditions and vibrant community spirit of the area.

By enjoying the local amenities and participating in the recreational activities available in and around Los Belones, Paloma and Marcus can fully embrace their new lifestyle while exploring the beautiful surroundings of their new home.

