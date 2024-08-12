By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 15:27 • 1 minute read

Redován revels: A month of tradition for the patron saint festivities. Ayuntamiento de Redovan.

Redován is gearing up for its much-anticipated patron saint festivities in honour of the Virgen de la Salud and San Miguel.

The festivities will run from August 29 to September 29.

Month-Long Celebration

This month-long celebration will offer a rich array of festive, cultural, and leisure activities designed to engage the entire community and its visitors.

The Councillor for Festivals, Nely Ruiz Peral, has detailed the festivities, which are outlined in a comprehensive book available at the Town Hall, or available online at redovan.es.

Schedule of Events

The schedule of events, also accessible via social media and the official website, includes traditional parades and concerts, alongside newer additions like the PhilanTrophic Sound Festival.

The PhilanTrophic Sound Festival, returning on September 20 to the Los Pasos Sports Centre, follows the success of its inaugural event last year.

It will take place in the Plaza de la Paz and will continue its mission of supporting various charities through the funds raised.