By Linda Hall • Updated: 12 Aug 2024 • 14:48 • 1 minute read

SHEIN: One of the online group’s temporary pop-up shops Photo credit: CC/Raysonho

Shein is said to be looking for a UK warehouse as the Chinese fast fashion group prepares for a £50 billion (€58.4 billion) London Stock Market float.

The company, originally founded in Nanjing (China) but now based in Singapore, is believed to be interested in buildings with a minimum area of around 28,000 square metres and up to as much as 56,000 square metres.

Despite the rumours, a Shein spokesperson stressed that Shein was “actively exploring” warehousing locations worldwide.

“Shein has no immediate plans to acquire warehouse space in the UK,” the statement continued.

Nevertheless, UK media reports revealed that Shein is focusing on the Midlands and what is known as the “Gold Logistics Triangle”, which covers 289 square miles (approximately 748,507 square kilometres). According to Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures, this area is within a four-hour drive from 90 per cent of the UK population.

Shein switched original plans for a New York listing following misgivings in the US owing to its clear links with China.

In the UK, Shein has been in touch with senior politicians regarding the future listing and, according to media reports, “confidentially” submitted the preliminary paperwork with Financial Conduct Authority in June.