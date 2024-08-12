Top mistakes tourists make in Spain

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 16:19 • 2 minutes read

Youtuber gives his tips on visiting Spain. Credit: spainrevealed.com

Travel Youtuber, James Blick shares some interesting advice on avoiding the typical mistakes foreigners make when in Spain.

The 8 unspoken rules are good for everyone to take into consideration especially in the light of recent anti-tourism protests in Spain. James Blick, originally from New Zealand and currently living in Madrid, shared the useful tips on the ‘Spain Revealed’ YouTube channel to help struggling tourists get their heads around Spanish culture.

1. Assertiveness

James says that unlike many other countries, one needs to be assertive in Spain, especially when in bars. He says that many of us are more used to waiting staff assertively asking us if we want another drink or more food or even bringing us the bill, but here it tends to be the other way round. In Spain, he says, the customer should be the one asking.

2. Tipping

Waiters in Spain should be paid a living wage, and therefore, James mentions, there is no obligation in bars, cafés or restaurants to leave a tip. He suggested that if it suggests leaving a tip on the bill, then perhaps you are in a tourist trap.

3. Customer service

The YouTuber said he often hears complaints about ‘poor’ customer service in Spain, something that he agrees with in the case of banks, bureaucracy or occasionally in some shops. He said: ‘Here’s the thing; sometimes, customer service in Spain that’s actually good is misinterpreted as bad by people who don’t understand Spanish culture.’ James then visited a cake shop and explained that the staff were focussing on efficiency and getting everyone served quickly rather than ‘pleases and thank yous.’ But this should not be interpreted as ‘bad’ customer service.

4. Scheduling your day

For James it was important to be in sync with the locals, shop and restaurant opening times and how some restaurants will be closed on a Monday and some shops take a 3-hour break in the day. He also recommended checking a restaurant’s kitchen was open before sitting down to order.

5. Public transport

James reminded people to stand on the right on escalators in Spain, and to only use a lift if you really need it. He also mentioned thinking twice about taking taxis and Ubers as bad traffic might make the journey longer than by underground train.

6. Alcohol

The YouTuber said day-drinking is “generally accepted”, but customs and local attitudes towards drinking alcohol are changing, and it’s less common to spot people drinking wine with their lunch on a workday. He went on to say that you won’t find Spaniards getting ‘really drunk very often’, as they drink ‘slow and steady’ and the focus tends to be on the company and food.

7. Public toilets

James said public toilets are ‘few and far between’ and locals will likely visit a bar or restaurant and use the facilities after ordering something.

8. Driving in Spain

According to James, Spaniards ‘never indicate’, so if you’re driving in Spain, you need to be acutely aware of people changing lanes. He also described roundabouts as a ‘total Wild West’, so you need to be ‘hyper aware’ of people approaching you from the left when using one.