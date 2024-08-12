By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 13:10 • 1 minute read

La Cura Beach, Torrevieja. Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Turismo.

The beach scene in Torrevieja vividly captures the essence of the city’s summer of 2024.

While traditionally attracting national tourists from central and northern Spain, particularly Madrid, Torrevieja’s appeal extends significantly to international visitors.

The city sees substantial numbers of British, Nordic, German, Belgian, French, and Russian tourists.

Growing Trend

Notably, there has been a growing trend of French-speaking family tourism from North Africa.

Despite the bustling crowds, Torrevieja is adept at accommodating visitors, thanks to its extensive stock of second homes, around 60,000 in total.

The resurgence of the tourist apartment market, which has revived properties previously languishing as mere investments, has further bolstered the city’s capacity to host tourists.

Additionally, ongoing construction projects continue to expand accommodation options.

Local Economy

The local economy is driven by several key sectors: construction, residential tourism, hospitality, and large retail and food distribution chains.

These industries are vital to Torrevieja’s economic landscape.

As the population swells to accommodate the influx of visitors, local services and infrastructure face significant pressure.

Public service workers, including those in health, security, emergency services, and local government, are on high alert, hoping for a smooth summer.

With an estimated population of at least 350,000 within the city’s 35 square kilometres, the actual figures may be even higher, though exact data on water supply and waste collection remain undisclosed.