Tourism could lead to water restrictions

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Aug 2024 • 7:18 • 1 minute read

Drought - Emergency measures 'could be introduced in matter of days'. Credit: R_Tee - Shutterstock

The tourist boom this year may be good for economic recovery, but it could also lead to water restrictions in a ‘matter of days’.

The heavy rains that fell on Andalusia last Autumn allowed everyone in the Malaga province to breath a sigh of relief. Water usage restrictions were lifted so not to cause alarm in the tourist sector, especially in light of a forecasted 2024 boom. But drought kicked in again this year and now authorities are hurriedly looking for solutions.

€6.2 million to urgently deal with drought

The Malaga Provincial Council is allocating €6.2 million to emergency fixes, while water companies are calling for ‘fair and responsible use’ by people and better drought management by organisations. An urgent plenary meeting was recently held with Estepona, Marbella, Algarrobo, Vélez-Malaga authorities on the alarming drop in water levels in reservoirs and increased use of regenerated water for agriculture, golf courses, parks and gardens.

Emergency measures could be introduced ‘in a matter of days’.

The President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, explained on August 8 at the plenary meeting of the Council, that they do ‘have projects for drought management, but faced with such a serious problem,’ he explained, ‘the joint action of various administrations, is essential.’ If not, he said, emergency measures could be introduced ‘in a matter of days’.

Water companies attribute the increased crisis in consumption to the boom in the tourist population this year and ask everyone to follow simple and responsible guidelines to not waste water. ‘Therefore, and to avoid cuts’, Salado said ‘we ask citizens to only use water that is strictly necessary and to comply with all the usual recommendations. Simple measures that considerably help to reduce consumption.’