By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

112 hotline gears up for August rush: Emergency staff boost. Image: Generalitat Valenciana / Facebook.

The ‘112 Comunitat Valenciana’ emergency hotline is stepping up its staff by 18 per cent for the long weekend around August 15.

This increase is aimed at ensuring quicker responses to calls between Wednesday, August 14, and Sunday, August 18.

Saturday will see the most significant boost, with 69 people on duty at the call centre, 54 operators and 15 coordinators.

Increase in Staffing

This is a 13 per cent increase in staffing compared to a regular day.

On Friday, 68 professionals will be at their posts, while Wednesday and Thursday will each have 67.

Sunday will see 64 people on duty.

Notably, the number of staff working on Wednesday and Thursday is up by 24 per cent compared to a typical day.

Special Service

What makes this service special is its flexibility to scale up based on the number of emergencies or in anticipation of higher call volumes during busy periods like this long weekend.