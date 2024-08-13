By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 13 Aug 2024 • 19:05 • 3 minutes read

Life of an astronaut Credit: NASA, Facebook

A day in the life of an astronaut was revealed by NASA, as the Americans Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are now facing the possibility of having to spend the next six months in space; originally set on an eight-day journey.

Keeping time in space is rather complicated with approximately 15 sunrises and sunsets seen within 24 hours. Astronauts re-adjust to the space structure by setting the station´s times to Greenwich Meantime, to mimic the routines at home.

NASA astronauts begin their day

6am is wake up time for the astronauts, for whom sleep is essential to stay well-functioning. Instead of regular showers, the astronauts wash themselves with a wet towel containing liquid soap and use dry shampoo to wash their hair. “Male crew will shave near a vent to suck up the hair,” shared NASA; a practice which is rather hard to get used to.

The crew then have breakfast together and read a daily news bulletin about the station, followed by a daily planning conference via satellite communications to decide their tasks for the day. The first work shift begins at 8am, when most of the time is spent “conducting experiments or performing general maintenance” of the ISS (International Space Station).

Along with regular food deliveries, research teams on Earth also send experiments up to space, including evaluating how plants or mice react to microgravity, using sensitive equipment to record data about space conditions, or evaluating astronauts´ health and taking blood samples.

NASA astronauts spend their day exercising

At 12pm, the first astronauts begin their first exercise routine; without gravity, exercising is vital to prevent muscle and bone loss. The ISS has multiple training equipment, including a weight-lifting system, the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device, a second-generation treadmill, T2, and a cycling machine, CEVIS.

After the workout, astronauts meet at 1pm for a break with lunch and coffee. In space, humans experience swelling around the face and nasal congestion due to blood rising to the head, which affects people´s senses of smell and taste. Astronauts are usually unable to feel the same flavour of food as they do on Earth; this is why many experiment with healthy and spicy products like chili or horseradish.

Despite the food having to be rehydrated and injected with water, astronauts have plenty of options to choose from; with soups, rice, pasta, and meat, they are even able to receive their favourite treats from home, as many opt for pizza or burgers. An innovative practice of growing vegetables in space has also been increasing, so astronauts can add products like fresh lettuce to their dishes.

At 2pm, the astronauts begin their afternoon work shift, “conducting biological experiments on themselves and other astronauts.” Although most of the time is spent inside the station, the astronauts sometimes go into space for repairs, wearing extra-vehicular activity suits.

NASA astronauts spend days working and nights recharging

The astronauts continue their work until 5pm, when they take on a weight lifting session; a necessity in a weightless environment. An hour later, they prepare for the next day and clean up the lab, followed by another conference with Earth. For dinner, astronauts are treated with a three-course meal of choice.

From 8pm, the astronauts have free time to relax and recharge; many use the time to stay in touch with their loved ones as the ISS has a good internet connection. Many opt to spend their break playing musical instruments; guitars, keyboards, and saxophones are common visitors to space. If reading or watching a movie doesn´t entertain them, the astronauts spend their time looking at the striking universe right outside their window.

Around 9,30 the astronauts go to sleep but many stay up later; with the ISS´s consistent noise and light, most choose to sleep with earplugs and eye masks.