By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 13:17 • 5 minutes read

Local police cordoned off the area around the turtle nest Credit: benidorm.org

Turtle lays eggs on Benidorm beach

A turtle laying eggs on Poniente Beach in Benidorm doesn’t really sound like something that the police would get involved with.

However, as soon as the report was received on August 7, the Environment and Beach Units of the local police, together with the rural guard of the Benidorm Town Council, were at the scene.

They immediately cordoned off the area where the turtle had made her nest, just a few metres from the shore. Their next call of action was to inform the technical staff from Oceanografic and the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology at Valencia University.

Representatives from the organisations travelled to the beach in order to delicately collect the 28 precious eggs and transport them back to the University for controlled incubation. Once the eggs hatch, the young turtles will be carefully released into their natural marine habitat to continue their journey into adulthood.

Mayor, Toni Perez stressed, “It is rare for turtles to choose urban beaches like ours to lay their eggs, so what happened today is a special event and hence the great expectation it has aroused among beach users throughout the morning.”

Financial support for Finestrat Residents

Garbage and IBI (property tax) may not be the most exciting topics on the planet, but they have been at the forefront of discussions at Finestrat Town Council.

As a result, approval has been given once more for a subsidy to reduce the financial burden of these taxes on the most vulnerable.

People over 65, or those who reach that age during 2024, will be eligible to apply for the new financial grant. In addition, it will also be available to people under 65 years who are on social security pension, in legal unemployment, parents of large families, or people who have been or are in a situation of ERTE on the date of submission of the application.

This subsidy aims to contribute up to €300 towards the fees associated with IBI and the collection, treatment, and disposal of urban solid waste in 2024. In response to the aid, Mayor Juan Francisco Perez said, “We understand that there are families in Finestrat who need this social aid and we want to ensure that those families in need can afford those services.”

Those looking to apply will be able to do so between October 10 and November 11 this year.

Sant Bertomeu Church in Finestrat works go ahead

The Church of Sant Bertomeu in Finestrat has been in disrepair for two years due to unfinished works.

This is a big issue for the town’s residents, as they have not been able to carry out any religious activity, owing to the fact that the only option available has been a small parish.

Now, thanks to pressure and an ultimatum from Mayor Juan Francisco Perez, the works are set to begin again at the end of September. If all goes to plan, the church will be ready to reopen in time for Holy Week next year.

Speaking on the issue, the Mayor said, “We finally found a point of agreement between the Bishopric and the Town Council to resume these works of the Church of Finestrat and, above all, that it opens.”

The issue with the church originally occurred because heavy rains led to the collapse of the roof during works that were already being carried out in May 2022. As a result, the church was shored up with its doors closed, and nothing has been done since.

Pavement renovations in Denia

The Denia Governing Board recently approved Phase 1 of a significant project to renovate the pavement along Paseo del Saladar.

This initiative, which specifically focuses on the section between Diana and Pintor Llorens streets, will greatly improve the safety and accessibility of this area for all residents.

This approval is particularly significant because it was based on a proposal submitted through the citizen participation programme. The programme involves members of the Council for Children & Adolescents, the Council for the Elderly, and the Neighbourhood Council. Notably, the proposal for this particular project originated from the Council for the Elderly, and it has been allocated a budget of just over €100,000.

The current condition of the pavement is quite concerning, as it is in a very dilapidated state and does not meet the existing accessibility regulations. As a result, the approved project will encompass a comprehensive renovation of all areas in disrepair, including the necessary replacement of curbs.

Undrinkable water in Benitachell

Following the recent announcement that the water in Teulada is currently undrinkable, Poble Nou to Benitachell Town Council has now had to make the same declaration.

This unfortunate situation results from a two-year drought, which has led to sanitation issues. Despite the preventative actions taken, the levels of sodium and chloride have officially exceeded safe limits, as stipulated by the technical health legislation RD 3/2023.

Consequently, just as in Teulada, water can only be used for personal hygiene and cleaning purposes. It cannot be used for drinking, preparing food, or cooking. The Mayor has confirmed that this situation will continue as long as the weather conditions do not change or once the high water demands of the summer decrease.

To prevent this from happening again in the future, the Town Council has put plans in place for a new desalination plant, new water catchments, and transport pipes. These projects are scheduled to start during the last quarter of 2024.

Sea Rescues in Javea

August 6 turned out to be quite a day for the Red Cross, as they had to rescue two parties involved in two separate incidents on the coast of Javea.

The first involved a family of four, including two minors, who experienced a harrowing situation while sailing along the scenic coast of Portitxol. Their day took a terrifying turn when their boat suddenly began to take on water just 200 meters from La Barraca Cove, leaving them in a desperate situation.

Thankfully, after their distress call, the Red Cross rescue boat sprang into action, responding swiftly to their plea for assistance. The first responders wasted no time in evacuating the minors and one adult from the damaged vessel. Meanwhile, one adult remained on board, waiting for the Maritime Rescue team to arrive to tow the damaged boat to prevent further sinking.

The second incident involved a minor who had been cliff diving with a young group of friends at Tango Cove. Unfortunately, he hit a rock, and the impact left him feeling dizzy from the pain and shock of it all. Seeing what had happened, some adult tourists called for help, and a Red Cross boat quickly turned up at the cove. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not serious, so he was able to return home without the need for hospital treatment

