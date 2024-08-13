By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 13:06 • 1 minute read

August rush: Costa Blanca hotels near 'technical fullness'. Image: Alicante City / Facebook.

August is always a busy month for tourism on the Costa Blanca, but one weekend consistently stands out: the long weekend around August 15.

This year, as the holiday falls on a Thursday, many visitors will take advantage of the chance for a four-day getaway.

As a result, hotels across the Costa Blanca expect a big influx of tourists, with occupancy rates likely to surpass 90 per cent.

Technically Full

According to industry experts at the hotel association HOSBEC, this is what they call “technically full.”

HOSBEC reports that hotels on the Costa Blanca are projecting an occupancy rate of 89.6 per cent.

Four-star hotels are leading the pack, with expected occupancy at 91.7 per cent, and those rated four stars or higher already reaching 92.1 per cent of confirmed bookings.

Last-Minute Bookings

Mayte García, the general secretary of HOSBEC, mentioned that the forecast could still improve with “last-minute” bookings, potentially pushing hotels on the Costa Blanca to full capacity.

“We could reach ‘technical fullness’ with those who decide to travel at the last minute,” García explained.

Domestic Tourism

This trend of last-minute bookings is particularly common among domestic tourists.

García also noted a recent surge in bookings. “At the beginning of the month, the forecast for the first half of August was at 86 per cent, but last week, occupancy from

Monday to Friday rose to 92 per cent,” she said, crediting this jump to the last-minute booking trend.