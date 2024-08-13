Benalmadena to sue electricity company

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 12:02 • 1 minute read

Issues with power supply nothing new. Credit: Pixel-Shot - Shutterstock

Innumerable and frequent power cuts in Benalmadena are causing the Town Hall to consider a class action suit against the power company Endesa.

The problem of power cuts in Benalmádena is a worry for both local authorities, traders and hoteliers. Following recent outages that seriously affected businesses in the middle of the high season, the Councillor for Commerce, Raúl Campos, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Town Council to pressure the electricity company Endesa to improve the city’s infrastructure .

Meeting recently with local the local Traders Association, Campos reiterated his promise to resolve the issue with the power giant Endesa, who have been promising all summer to sort out electricity supply problems, while Benalmadena continues to suffer blackouts.

Council committed to an overhaul of all amenities

The councillor explained that it will not simply be a matter of patching up existing infrastructure, but comprehensively overhauling the system. ‘We are committed to ensuring that, when improvements are carried out on the streets, not only on the current ones, but that the opportunity will be taken to improve the supply of electricity, water, drainage and even to separate rainwater from sanitation as well as updating fibre optic connections,’ he Campos.

Possible class action lawsuit

Additionally, Campos urged those who have been suffering power outages to contact the Council’s consumer office in the Casa de Cultura, where they have now provided extra staff exclusively for dealing with electricity supply complaints, and if necessary, the Council will take a class action lawsuit to Endesa seeking compensation for everyone affected.