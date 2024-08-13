Best decorated terrace Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 19:21 • 1 minute read

Benalmadena pueblo to decorate its terraces. Credit: Freepik

Sunday August 18, Banalmadena will be awarding the Best Decorated Terrace award with a prize of €1,000.

Forming part of the Virgen de la Cruz celebrations, Benalmadena Council and the Benalmádena Association of Traders and Businesspeople (ACEB) is asking bars, restaurants and shops to decorate their terraces and giving prizes to the best of them. The idea behind this initiative is to boost the festive atmosphere of the town and to incentivise the businesses into taking part.

The top prize of €1,000 is not the only one up for grabs. There will also be prizes of €250, €150 and €100 for the best dressed window displays, and another set of €250, €150 and €100 for the best terraces and interiors.

Voting takes place on Facebook

Establishments must be fully decorated by Sunday, August 18 for judging. Participating establishments will be posted on the ACEB Facebook page at midday on Wednesday 14 where people can click ‘like’ to vote for their favourites. The photographs that get more than 100 ‘likes’ from 12 on August 14 until 12 on August 18 will automatically add five points to the score awarded by the jury.

The president of ACEB has highlighted that the objectives of this competition are to achieve a more festive atmosphere, and above all, to give the greatest possible visibility to the participating establishments.