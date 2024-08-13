By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 8:26 • 1 minute read

Breaking records: Alicante-Elche airport soars to new heights. Image: aena.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is flying high and breaking records month after month.

July sees a new record for the airport, with 1,989,648 passengers passing through its gates.

This figure marks the highest monthly passenger traffic in the airport’s history, surpassing the previous record set in June and reflecting a 16.1 per cent increase compared to July 2023.

International Travellers

The majority of these passengers were international travellers, with 1,725,806 passengers registered on international commercial flights which is a 16.3 per cent rise.

Domestic traffic also saw significant growth, with 261,853 passengers, representing a 15.6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Topping the List

Looking at the breakdown of international passengers by nationality, the United Kingdom topped the list with 643,033 passengers.

This was followed by Norway with 126,849, Germany with 117,378, the Netherlands with 107,395, and France with 95,849 passengers.

Flight Operations

In terms of flight operations, July was also a record-breaking month for the airport, with 12,139 flights managed which is a 14.7 per cent increase compared to July 2023 and 9.68 per cent more than the previous record that was set in July 2019.

In 2024, from January to July, the airport handled a total of 10,330,799 passengers, this figure represents a 17.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

During this time, the airport also managed 64,940 flights which is a 15.1 per cent increase over the same period last year.