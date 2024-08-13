Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 3 minutes read

Live Music & Charity Fun Image: Shutterstock/ Pixel-Shot

MABS Charity Picnic

MABS Cancer Support Foundation is gearing up for its ‘Picnic in the Park’ charity event, set for Sunday, September 22, at La Zona Bar in Los Narejos. The event runs from 3 pm to 9 pm and promises an enjoyable afternoon with live music and community spirit.

Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased at La Zona or MABS Charity Shop in San Javier. With tickets selling quickly, it’s advisable to get them soon to avoid missing out.

The event will be hosted by Francis Symons and will feature performances from five fantastic acts: Jesus Hernandez, Rachel Prescott, Sean Holsgrove, Laly Blu, and Fab File. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic food, though the venue’s kitchen will also be open for those who prefer to buy their meals on-site. Drinks will be available for purchase throughout the event, no drinks can be brought into the venue including soft drinks.

The charity event aims to raise funds and awareness for MABS, which provides crucial support to cancer patients in the region.

Throwback Party with Age Concern

AGE CONCERN Costa Calida invites the community to a nostalgic Disco BBQ on Saturday, September 7. The event will take place from 12 noon to 5 pm at the Age Concern Social Centre Garden in Camposol C Sector.

Guests are encouraged to don their best retro outfits and enjoy a day filled with classic hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The ticket price of €10 includes a traditional BBQ with all the classic accompaniments.

The event will feature live music from Carolynn May and DJ Carl, who will provide a soundtrack of iconic tracks sure to keep everyone dancing.

This gathering offers an opportunity to enjoy good food, great music, and wonderful company. Tickets are available now, and attendees are urged to secure theirs soon to avoid disappointment.

For a memorable afternoon of fun and nostalgia, this Disco BBQ is not to be missed.

Royal British Legion Murcia Events

THE Royal British Legion (RBL) Murcia Branch, which supports veterans, current service members, and their families in the Murcia region, has announced two upcoming events aimed at bringing the community together.

On August 28, the branch will host a quiz night at ‘The Diner’ in Camposol. The event, starting at 5:30 pm, will cost €6 per person, which includes food. The menu will be revealed closer to the date. Those interested in attending can book a spot by visiting The Diner or calling 968 970 606.

Additionally, a ‘Meet and Greet’ will be held on September 19 at Boochies in Los Alcazares from 2 pm to 4 pm. This casual event invites local residents to meet the RBL Murcia Branch committee, enjoy a coffee, and discuss the branch’s activities and support services.

These events aim to strengthen community ties and provide opportunities for informal interaction and support.

Free Fitness Classes

THIS summer, Cartagena is offering free fitness classes at 14 of its beaches. Until August 30, anyone can join in on sessions like aquagym, pilates, yoga, aerobics, functional training, and maintenance gymnastics. These classes, provided by Edutiporte, are held at popular spots including Isla Plana, La Azohía, El Portús, Cala Cortina, Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, Islas Menores, Mar de Cristal, Playa Honda-Playa Paraíso, and Playa de Levante de Cabo de Palos, as well as La Manga’s Entremares, Puerto Bello, Monte Blanco, and Cala del Pino.

Classes are available Monday to Friday, both in the morning and afternoon. No need to book in advance—just show up at the scheduled time and location. This program is a great way to stay active and enjoy the beach this summer. For the schedule and more details see Cartagena.es.

