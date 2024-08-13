Currency for Cudeca paying off

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 17:26
• 1 minute read
Left over from the hols abroad - pocketfuls of coins
Credit: Mateus Andre, Freepik
Recently, The Euro Weekly News reported on an ingenious initiative by Alan and Jenny Boardman to rally the Costa del Sol community to empty out their old drawers at home and recover old foreign coins for charity.
The popular entertainer and Mijas personality placed collection boxes in 18 bars and restaurants and other sites for everyone to get rid of their unwanted currency. Well, it’s beginning to pay off. John has just sent in this first photo showing what they’ve collected so far from Walker’s Chippy in Fuengirola.
Also recently, entertainer John Sharples alerted the Mijas community to the presence of Turkish Lira being passed off as Euro coins. Although similar in appearance, they are totally worthless in Spain and therefore ripe for donating to a great cause.
So, if you do have some old coins or notes that you can’t use in Spain, why not pop to one of the places in the list below so that they can be exchanged for Euros and donated to the palliative care charity, Cudeca?
Collection points:
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
