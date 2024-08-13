Cycling 2,500km to Mijas for the donkeys

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 16:00 • 1 minute read

Ron setting out on his journey to Mijas. Credit: Pauline Tijms

Donkey Dreamland has a new star they want to share with everyone. And he’s coming all the way from the Netherlands…by bike.

Bike enthusiast Ron is riding 2,500 kilometres from Heemskerk in the Netherlands to raise money for the donkeys at the Donkey Dreamland sanctuary in Mijas. Traditionally Heemskerk in north Holland, was known for its donkeys which were used to transport produce to market, so much so, the town itself today is affectionately known as ‘Donkeys’ by the locals. How fitting then that Ron should begin his odyssey from here to the other area famous for donkeys, Mijas, and more precisely, Donkey Dreamland.

2,500 sponsored cycle ride to Donkey Dreamland

Mijas is home to a donkey sanctuary located at the top of a mountain, which will be the final stop of Ron’s journey. The connection inspired Ron and his wife Pauline Tijms to launch a sponsorship campaign aimed at providing these donkeys with a dignified life, free from the hardships they have endured. The couple are inviting everyone to dig deep for Donkey Dreamland and Ron’s mammoth goal. Leaving in mid August, Ron plans on arriving to Mijas in Mid September. All money raised will of course go directly to the Donkey Dreamland sanctuary which currently houses and cares for around 20 donkeys, although that may increase significantly in the future.

Ron and Pauline have started a GoFundMe page and welcome donations to keep his spirits up. Their aim is to raise €2,500 for the 2,500km Ron is travelling. I’m sure we can beat that. We wish Ron a safe journey and a big party when he arrives.