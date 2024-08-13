By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 9:30 • 3 minutes read

August temperatures so high they are causing deaths Credit: Shutterstock: aleks333

While we all complain about the August heat this year, it really is no joke. The extreme temperatures are so high that they are causing untimely deaths.

Just this month, fifty have already died in the Alicante Province, and only Madrid and Barcelona have recorded more in the same period.

We all know that it feels hot (doesn’t it every year?), but this time, the Southeast Meteorological Association has affirmed our suspicions by confirming that it is three degrees above normal for this time of year, with tropical nights that do not fall below 25 degrees. Sadly, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses suffer the most from not being able to get a good night’s rest.

As a result, they are in a highly vulnerable group, which statistics testify to as up to 32 of the people whose death was attributable to the heat were 85 years or older. When you consider the average age demographic of our province, it begins to make sense why the death rate is so high.

Deaths from heat could be double that of July in Alicante Province

In fact, according to estimates from Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), between July 1 and August 11, 84 Alicante residents died due to heat waves, meaning that if the figures do not slow down, August could be more than double that of July which is a very scary thought.

Of course, this situation is not unique to the Alicante Province, as the extreme heat impacts lives all over Spain. So much so that ISCIII has estimated that 608 deaths were attributable to high temperatures in the week in which August began (from July 29 to August 5), making it the worst of the year so far. In total, 1,308 deaths have resulted from the excess heat, with 765 in the whole of July and already 543 in the first seven days of August.

Alicante Province extreme heat: What can we do to reduce deaths?

Of course, it is not just the elderly that are at risk; this level of extreme hit can cause a number of health problems, including cramps, dehydration, sunstroke and the more severe heat stroke, which, in some cases, can prove fatal.

With very few signs that the temperatures will drop any time soon, what can we do to protect ourselves and those most vulnerable? Well, according to the Ministry of Health, we need to remember the basics, and that starts with our very best friend at this time of year, ‘water’. Drinking water frequently is the greatest defence we have against dehydration. One way to make sure you get your fluid intake is to have a large bottle on your desk if at work or next to you if at home, which is often much more accessible to continually drink from than a large glass.

We are also advised to avoid caffeinated, alcoholic, or very sugary drinks, so no more cocktails or beers by the pool for a while. In fact, the best option is to find as cool a shady place as possible and stay there.

This next one seems obvious, but I guess some may still be trying to stick to their fitness routine. So, if you must exercise, at least keep the physical activity to a minimum, stay indoors and cool down whenever you need to. Finally, let’s remember our pets and children and make sure that they are not left in a parked car for any length of time.

Death rate may slow if Alicante Province benefits from a heat reduction

If you have been paying attention, you will recall that I said ‘very few signs of the temperature dropping’. Well, that’s because there may be a little respite coming our way soon. According to Meteored, a trough will cross the Peninsula and a small cut-off may form in the Mediterranean area between Wednesday and Thursday. I think that is scientific speak for the temperature is going to cool a little – here’s hoping.