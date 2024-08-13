By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 16:30 • 2 minutes read

The eagerly anticipated Albir Fiesta takes place this weekend Credit: lalfas.es

Get ready to witness the enchanting aquatic world of legends come to life in Albir on Friday, August 16.

This marks the eagerly anticipated traditional fiestas of Albir. This year’s costume parade will immerse attendees in the captivating theme of mermaids and tritons, promising a spectacle that celebrates the mythical and mystical realms of the sea.

Fiestas de l’Albir means lots of late nights!

To make the most of this first night, you might need to plan in a siesta as it is not set to finish until around 3.30am. However, a lot is planned to keep everyone entertained, including a fantastic concert by Alboroto World and an award ceremony for best costumes. No doubt, there will be some fantastic creations on display from which to choose.

Saturday, August 17, is jam-packed with activities for adults and children alike. Some of the highlights include a pétanque championship, a parade of the fiesta queens and ladies, DJ Furylo with a foam party, music from Todo Caffein and, of course, no fiesta would be complete without a firework display.

Fiestas de l’Albir of course includes fireworks

This year’s extravaganza will be provided by Pirotecnica Valencia, followed by a concert hosted by DJ’s Warrior Bears. With so much on offer, this is another late one, finishing around 4.00am!

On Sunday 18, the fiesta’s last day, the pétanque championship’s final will be played, and the winner will be presented. There will also be a dry and wet Playworld for the kids and a paella competition.

The Eucalyptus Park will be the main stage for the fiesta, and the full schedule can be found at this website.

Free night bus to return from Fiestas de l’Albir

To coincide with the Albir festival, Alfas Town Council will once again provide a free night bus service, connecting the urban centre with the main areas of Albir and the urbanisations. In this way, it hopes to encourage as many people as possible to leave their cars at home, reducing congestion and the potential for irresponsible driving under the influence of alcohol.

The bus service will run on August 16 and 17, departing from Oscar Espla Avenue, next to Eucaliptus Park. It will make stops at Tossalet, Casa de Cultura, Escandinavia Park, the San Rafael roundabout, and Captivador Avenue.

On Friday and Saturday, the bus will leave at 1.30, 2.30 and 3.30am. There will also be an additional bus departure on Saturday at 4.30am for those who wish to stay until the close.