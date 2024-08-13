Fuengirola wants to hear your ideas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 13 Aug 2024 • 8:33 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola councillor, Rosa Ana Bravo with 2025 budget. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuengirola.

Residents’ parking, putting a cap on the number of tourist apartments, and water diffusors to cool down pedestrians. These are all proposals put forward by local people and that Fuengirola Council is attempting to make a reality.

It seems the local authority is taking note of what tax payers want with its participatory budgets plan. Councillor for Finance, Rosa Ana Bravo, explained that there are several projects already under way that came from suggestions local residents made.

Every year, Fuengirola Town Council launches participatory budgets so that residents can contribute their proposals and initiatives to include in the following year’s budget. Currently, 7 proposals voted on by residents are being looked at for their possible implementation in 2025.

Resident parking zones & limiting tourist apartments

One of the most publicly voted for proposals was the creation of resident parking zones. These would be areas marked with green parking lines where people who life in that zone could park free of charge and anyone else could park there for a limited time (usually one hour) by purchasing a ticket from a parking meter. This, alongside one for limiting tourist apartments is currently being studied and Councillor Bravo has said we can expect an announcement soon.

Other lower-budget ideas are already being worked on, such as the installation of nets on the sides of handball tourists in La Loma Park because there is budget available this year, but that wouldn’t have been thought of if it hadn’t been for local residents putting forward the idea.

The proposal for water diffusors in the street too cool people down will have to wait though. Current water restrictions due to the drought will not permit this one. Maybe next year.