Helicopter rescue – Heat Stroke Hiker

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 13 Aug 2024 • 14:49 • 1 minute read

Helicopter rescue. Credit Junta de Andalucia

Mountain rescue teams based in Álora, as well as the Air Unit of the Guardia Civil were scrambled to the Sierra Blanca to rescue a hiker who suffered heat stroke on Sunday August 11.

According to information divulged by the Guardia Civil when a hiker began to feel extreme fatigue attempting to reach the summit of La Concha, on the path from Istán. Armed Forces flew to the scene allowing rescue crews on the mountain to load the stretchered man into the helicopter. He was then flown to Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

Avoid climbing during heatwaves

The Guardia Civil saw fit to release information about the rescue as a reminder to everyone that climatic conditions should be checked and not underestimated before setting out on such a strenuous expedition, In the event of heatwaves, they said, people should avoid going outside as much as possible when the sun is at its most intense. And whenever attempting to climb mountains, always take a fully charged mobile phone, wear adequate clothing, as well as sufficient water and food.

They also strongly advise telling someone close to you where you are going and the details of your activity. Always include a flashlight, raincoat, reflective vest and thermal blanket in your backpack, even if good weather is forecast and you do not want to finish at night.