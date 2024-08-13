How do mosquitoes select their victims?

By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 18:27 • 2 minutes read

Why are some people mosquito magnets? Credit: Shutterstock: dimid-86

When it comes to mosquitoes, if you are one of those people who gets bitten all the time, it can be easy to feel like you are being victimised.

Why me (among other choice phases!) springs to mind as you try not to scratch the unsightly red bumps that appear all over your body.

Don’t worry; you are not alone, and contrary to popular opinion, there is more to it than just having a particular blood type, although, unfortunately, that is a factor. According to scientists, those with Type O tend to be more attractive to mosquitoes, whereas Type A blood types are less desirable, although how scientific that is, is questionable.

You are not a mosquito victim purely based on your blood type

So, if it is not just blood type, what is it about certain humans that makes them such a delicious meal? Well, interestingly, aside from attracting them just by breathing (yep, seriously), mosquitoes can actually smell you.

Sweating exacerbates this as the body releases chemicals, including carboxylic acid, ammonia and lactic acid. Each person has a different smell, and the right combination of chemicals creates a perfume that mosquitoes find irresistible.

Being a beer drinker could make you a mosquito victim

Then there is what you eat and drink, and although, for the most part, this is irrelevant, according to a small study, there are a couple of exceptions. Surprisingly, drinking beer and eating bananas can make you more attractive to these annoying little insects—who knew? Don’t go changing your diet just yet, though. As I did say, it was a small study, so there are probably not strong enough results to be conclusive.

Mosquito victims exude heat

Body heat is also important as mosquitoes are typically ‘heat-seeking’, and experts have confirmed that they can detect even the smallest difference in body temperature. The higher the body temperature, the more likely you are to be targeted, which could explain why on hot balmy nights, so many of us wake up with new bites.

Mosquito victims are often ‘eating for two’

Finally, and I am really sorry about this ladies, but being pregnant also makes you more likely to be a victim of mosquito bites. This is because pregnancy increases metabolism, which in turn gives more carbon dioxide and heat, which are both magnets to mosquitoes.

As if you didn’t have enough to deal with already!

Over to you, are you a mosquito magnet or one of the lucky ones who they seem to ignore?