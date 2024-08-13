Javea Feral Cat Association: Cat Feeders

By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 18:45 • 1 minute read

The Javea Feral Cat Association was established 15 years ago by President Elizabeth Trafford to address the issue of growing cat colonies in Javea.

The organisation aims to feed and control these colonies and works very closely with the local police and Town Council.

To illustrate the scope of the problem, the association is currently managing a staggering 96 cat colonies in Javea. As President Elizabeth Trafford explained, “Feeding and colony control is particularly important, and we are extremely grateful to all the volunteers for feeding, buying cat food and looking after the welfare of Javea’s feral cats.”

Cat Feeders volunteering for Javea Feral Cat Association have to be legally registered

While feeding the cats may seem like a straightforward process, there are complexities involved. For example, the Association must comply with Spain’s new Animal Welfare Law, which was introduced last year.

Currently, the association has 106 registered feeders who are required to carry out this activity legally. To this end, each feeder has been issued with an official badge with the Council’s stamp to signify their registration.

Javea Feral Cat Association, Cat Feeder: “It’s a wonderful feeling”

Maureen Rush, Trustee and coordinator, has fed a few colonies over the past 10 years. She comments,

“It is very rewarding to be a feeder; the cats recognise you, greet you and are pleased to see you. You name them and build a relationship with them. It’s a wonderful feeling.”

Aside from the legalities, there is also the cost aspect, as feeding that many cats does not come cheap! For this reason, there is a designated shopping trolley in the Overseas/Iceland supermarket in Javea, and donations are always very gratefully received.

