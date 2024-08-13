Jellyfish keeping away from Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 0:37 • 1 minute read

Swarms of jellyfish avoiding Costa del Sol this year. Credit: Oday Hazeem, Pexels

Jellyfish, the scourge of any family day out at the beach, are just another of the sea creatures on the Costa del Sol.

Luckily, this year the westerly wind blowing along the coast of the Costa del Sol is keeping them, for the most part, away from the most popular shorelines. Every year, the question on every bather’s lips is to whether there will be the painful little umbrella-shaped creatures plaguing sea waters.

This year is a ‘quiet one’ according to Juan Antonio López, founding partner and president of the Aula del Mar Mediterráneo Foundation. He explains that ‘although we are not seeing large groups, we have to be aware of the weather because there is a gradual rise in temperatures.’

Mackerel & tuna feed on jellyfish

Despite this, the temperature of the Mediterranean is not a direct factor that causes the settlement of the main species sighted in Malaga, the ‘pelagia noctiluca’, a small pink beastie with a harmless appearance, but which can cause enormous irritation and itching. López says ‘High temperatures are an indirect factor for predatory species, such as mackerel or tuna, which feed on jellyfish in their larval stage.’

No one likes jellyfish, but it’s hardly jellyfishes’ fault. Where they end up is caused by waves, current and wind direction. On their own, they have a limited capacity for controlling their direction.

Aular del Mar, highlights that with the new version of the Infomedusas phone app, beachgoers can report sightings of jellyfish to warn other beach users.