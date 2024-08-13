By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 15:23 • 1 minute read

Kebab clash: Proposal to cap establishments sparks debate in Heilbronn. Image: Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the dominant political party on Heilbronn’s council in Germany has caused an uproar.

The CDU has proposed capping the number of kebab shops in the city centre.

The party argues that the growing concentration of these establishments is creating a “negative magnet effect” that harms urban development.

Clustering of Shops

The CDU believes this effect stems from the clustering of kebab shops, which they claim also attracts an increased number of barbershops, nail salons, and betting offices.

Essentially, the Heilbronn conservatives are concerned that the proliferation of kebab shops is contributing to a form of urban decline, opposite to gentrification.

The Christian Democrats advocate for a city centre that boasts a wide variety of businesses and offerings.

Better Distribution

They propose a better distribution of shops across the city, ensuring not all are concentrated in the central area.

Importantly, the proposed upper limit would not impact existing kebab shops.

The CDU’s proposal is scheduled for debate after the summer break, but it faces significant opposition from political rivals, particularly the Social Democrats (SDP) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Lacking Legal Basis

The SDP argues that the proposal lacks a legal basis.

While zoning laws could technically restrict certain types of food establishments, such a ban would also impact currywurst stands and pizza stalls, not just kebab shops.

They warn that such a regulation would be a “drastic intervention in the market economy.”

Commercial Implications

Similarly, the FDP raises concerns about the implications for the city’s commercial landscape.

They question what would happen if there is insufficient demand for other types of businesses, wondering if that would lead to vacant shop fronts at ground level.