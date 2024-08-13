By Harry Sinclair • Published: 13 Aug 2024 • 11:42 • 2 minutes read

Mojacar receives a grant to better road safety and connectivity Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

Mojacar has been riding a high this year, introducing multiple improvements and projects to the town as tourism rises.

Mojacar receives a grant of €350,000 from the provincial council of Almeria

The Provincial Council of Almeria has allocated €350,000 to improve the access to the Mojacar health centre from the new roundabout.

Mojacar, with the support from the provincial council, has been progressing with its project to improve road safety in Mojacar, alongside building better access to the new Health Centre and bus station on the AL-6111 road.

An investment in road safety and connectivity, and improvements to the Health Centre

The planned access for vehicles consists of; a roundabout with three exits, entrances that connect the Health Centre esplanades, and the interchange with the AL-6111 road.

In the plans is a section of pavement to be built on the right side of the AL-6111 road, to connect via an accessible route with the street, Camino del Descargador, which gives access to the new developable areas of the municipality.

These new urban areas will be connected to the health centre, the interchange and the pedestrian route that connects the urban centre of the village with the beach via this pavement.

By extending the existing pavements, Mojacar will have safe, pedestrian access to the health centre and the bus station promenades, as well as easier access to the beach. Also in the plans is another access to the health centre by steps.

Javier A. Garcia and Francisco Garcia visit the construction project

The president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia, and Francisco Garcia, the mayor of Mojacar, visited the construction project funded entirely by the provincial council.

Javier Garcia explained during his visit that the “construction of this roundabout represents a great step forward for the structuring of Mojacar, while improving road safety in the municipality and allowing pedestrian access to the Health Centre, as well as the Mojacar interchange”

Garcia also took time to congratulate Mojacar’s Mayor, and his efforts to continuously improve the municipality, stating “I want to congratulate the mayor of the municipality for the great work he is doing to facilitate and improve the services made available to its residents.”

Additionally, the Almeria provincial council “continues with the firm objective of improving every kilometre of provincial roads to offer a better service to all the people of Almeria regardless of where they decide to live”, according to the president of the council.

The major of Mojacar enthusiastic about the new project

The mayor of Mojacar, Francisco Garcia, expressed his satisfaction with the new roundabout, stating “This roundabout, located at the bus interchange and next to the future medical centre, is a key work for improving mobility and safety in our locality,” adding that “Its strategic location will allow more fluid and safer access for residents and tourists heading to the most popular areas of Mojacar”.

The construction of this new roundabout and bus station, and the overall efforts towards connectivity are crucial to the benefit of Mojacar and its residents, as highlighted by the mayor when he said “We know that the connection between the beach and the village is crucial, and with this roundabout, we are responding to that need, improving circulation and making access easier to key services, such as the future medical centre, which will also be a fundamental pillar for our municipality”.

